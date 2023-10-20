Hello again Admirals,
We improved further the game with the following:
Hotfix v1.4.0.2
- Fixed long standing problem of guns/torpedo tubes becoming stuck and not able to fire any more. Thanks to the community feedback and especially "Lima" for his aid.
- Fixed old critical issue of crashing in campaign and stopping the game during "Battles..." message, happening when port capacity became infinitely high (99.99% due to player's cheating and increasing GDP growth or other economy related aspects of the game).
- Fixed crash happening when players made an "undo" for an action related to mounts of towers.
- Fixed a formation error causing ships to break their correct heading of their "Scout" formation when one ship of the formation was detached.
- Further optimizations and fixes in Auto-Design / Collider logic, speed up the auto-design processes and loading times.
- Increased the mine laying radius of Submarine mine layers.
- Increased the financial impact of war (only 30% increase of Naval Budget instead of 100%, Financial growth penalized further).
- Other minor fixes and improvements.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
