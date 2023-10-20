 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 20 October 2023

Hotfix v1.4.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12495558 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again Admirals,

We improved further the game with the following:

Hotfix v1.4.0.2

  • Fixed long standing problem of guns/torpedo tubes becoming stuck and not able to fire any more. Thanks to the community feedback and especially "Lima" for his aid.
  • Fixed old critical issue of crashing in campaign and stopping the game during "Battles..." message, happening when port capacity became infinitely high (99.99% due to player's cheating and increasing GDP growth or other economy related aspects of the game).
  • Fixed crash happening when players made an "undo" for an action related to mounts of towers.
  • Fixed a formation error causing ships to break their correct heading of their "Scout" formation when one ship of the formation was detached.
  • Further optimizations and fixes in Auto-Design / Collider logic, speed up the auto-design processes and loading times.
  • Increased the mine laying radius of Submarine mine layers.
  • Increased the financial impact of war (only 30% increase of Naval Budget instead of 100%, Financial growth penalized further).
  • Other minor fixes and improvements.

Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team

Changed files in this update

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts Content Depot 1069661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link