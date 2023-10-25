Halloween Update + 1 year later | 10/25/2023

Hello Ghost Hunters,
A year ago I released the game, and the response to the game was much better than I ever expected. I had originally released the game as a demo on another platform. The game was hardly downloaded there and the interest was not very high. Maybe 2-3 people were waiting for the full version.
I created this game because I wanted to make something different from the other ghost games. I originally planned to release a major update for this event. But unfortunately I can't find the time like I had when I started it. There will be more updates with content, some things are already programmed, but will not be with this update because the new content is still too unstable. I hope that there are no major problems with this Halloween update, because I could create a patch only on Sunday but before the actual Halloween day.
The game will be fully released when I think it's good enough, that's not the case at the moment. New maps, new items, new ways to use tools is still my mission. After the release I will also work on a new game, the planning is already done. It's a game with a story about a person searching for another person who disappeared under strange circumstances.
- New Halloween Theme
- Pumpkins everywhere
- The exorcism did not work properly
If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord
https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK
Have a nice _spooky _day!
Your dev Platuro
Changed files in this update