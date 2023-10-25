Halloween Update + 1 year later | 10/25/2023

Hello Ghost Hunters,

A year ago I released the game, and the response to the game was much better than I ever expected. I had originally released the game as a demo on another platform. The game was hardly downloaded there and the interest was not very high. Maybe 2-3 people were waiting for the full version.

I created this game because I wanted to make something different from the other ghost games. I originally planned to release a major update for this event. But unfortunately I can't find the time like I had when I started it. There will be more updates with content, some things are already programmed, but will not be with this update because the new content is still too unstable. I hope that there are no major problems with this Halloween update, because I could create a patch only on Sunday but before the actual Halloween day.

The game will be fully released when I think it's good enough, that's not the case at the moment. New maps, new items, new ways to use tools is still my mission. After the release I will also work on a new game, the planning is already done. It's a game with a story about a person searching for another person who disappeared under strange circumstances.

New Halloween Theme

Pumpkins everywhere

The exorcism did not work properly

If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord

https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK

Have a nice _spooky _day!

Your dev Platuro