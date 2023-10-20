Patch 5.1.1

First post release patch here to solve a couple of bugs and make some of the mechanics more reliable.
- Reduced pierce and added damage to enemies (to make shield builds more reliable)
- Soul order now always starts at the lowest value slot and the second in order cannot be on the highest (to make soul builds more reliable)
- Dodge now gradually increases by the base dodge every time an enemy hit you but goes back to zero when you successfully dodge, this effect is not visible to the player (to make dodge more reliable)
- Equipped weapons now share some of the experience that your active weapons get in combat
- Body skill overload is now the third choice and Focused is now the second
Bugs
- Unfocused curse now applies the -1 earlier and prevents the card from being used if it is being killed
- Pass turn and end turn now properly works when using spell cards or the board freeze effect
