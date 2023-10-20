Update 10/20/23: Halloween!

It's almost time for the spookiest day of the year, and we here at Golden Gloves VR are celebrating it as well! We've released an update full of new content, just in time for Halloween!

Changes include:

We now have a setting to enable holiday assets! This means that during holidays (Halloween, Christmas, etc), if the setting is on, you may see holiday-themed textures, models, etc. This setting can be found under the 'Game' section of the pause menu.

Halloween assets are now in the game! These will be visible from Oct. 20th-Nov. 1st (if 'enable holiday assets' is switched on). Some things to look out for include mask-wearing boxers and special objects in the Fists of Fury minigame.

Added a setting to change glove color

Certain objects now change textures based on saved gym (including bout boxing rings and Fists of Fury mitts). (Note that holiday textures override saved gym textures.)

Dingle and slip bags have been added!

Added 'bag switcher' to gyms that allows you to swap out special bags (such as the cobra bag and dingle bag)

Fists of Fury mitts now give you points based on how closely you hit the center dot