Patch 1.5.8 restores the Unformed Labyrinth to its former glory!

Yes it broke, from the looks of it probably a few months back. So if you are relatively new to the game and think you have seen the Labyrinth in all its splendor, you might want to visit it again!
All Bug Fixes in this patch:
- Repairs a case where large features (such as blood furnaces in Birnui) were placed in rooms that are too small.
- Fixes an issue where interaction with a feature from right next to it was inhibited by incorrect room IDs.
- Knowing how to deal with a specific connection bug is no longer part of the secret of the secret tunnel.
- Prey should spawn correctly at the ‘special’ roadhouse.
- If Bir’s tomb doesn’t have the Frozen Flame, it does have a correctly spawning healing potion.
- Invisibility and other conditions do not linger when you remove an item that causes them. Although if they are already lingering, they might require to equip and unequip the specific items first.
- Charges of magic items are not accidentally fully filled upon reloading.
- The free redraws for wearing regal equipment shows up correctly before a fortune test.
- Restoring the Unformed Labyrinth to its true glory.
- Making the ground around cave entrances leading down less awkward to navigate.
- Travel gear no longer suggests it protects against cold when you are soaking wet.
- The Sun Egg protects against cold even if you are wet.
- The heartroot spirit indicates what it protects against in the travel gear panel.
- Investigating a flag pole in sites tainted by the Empire does not result in a null-reference.
- Skills and gear that provide protection against Lost work as intended once more.
- Fixes a couple of text issues.
