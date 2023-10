Share · View all patches · Build 12495394 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 17:46:39 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 2.3.0.

Two new songs have been added:

"All the Times" by fizzd arrives to the Collaboration Chapter! This crossover song from Rhythm Doctor brings something unique to the table...

"grode (Wyvren's Remix)" by Wyvren arrives to the Song Shop!

Also fixed a bug with the "from_start" variable.