Super Galaxy Ball update for 20 October 2023

Public lobbies and Multiplayer Versus

Share · View all patches · Build 12495339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiplayer

  • new versus game mode
  • 2 new versus achievements and skins
  • lobby and in game chat
  • ability to host and search for public lobbies
  • ability to reset level / sections without having to restart entire level
  • added steam icons to lobby and in game scoreboard
  • scoreboard scales when game contains large number of players
  • lobby ready up now starts countdown when host and majority of lobby is ready
  • in game player options such as kicking and muting
  • pressing B on controller in lobby no longer disconnects player

Singleplayer

  • ability to restart level with single button press
  • ability to reset level objects back to when a checkpoint was picked up
  • added normal respawn mechanics to portal run
  • added checkpoints in portal run

Other Changes

  • added new respawn / reset settings info to in game ui with option to disable
  • added info about selecting / using extra powerups in portal run
  • disabled saving times in multiplayer
  • last portal in portal run turns into finish flag
  • first portal in portal run turns into startzone
  • portal in next section camera is no longer visible
  • players must enter a name for new levels / playlists
  • cleaned up in game ui
  • players are notified if they try to use extra powerup without enough points

Bug Fixes

  • bug where host could not add workshop levels to portal runs while in multiplayer lobby
  • bug where controller stopped working when selecting play portal run in multiplayer
  • bug where clicking back button while selecting level for portal run in multiplayer caused host to send level to players in lobby
  • bug where navigating browse workshop list did not work sometimes

