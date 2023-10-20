Public lobbies and Multiplayer Versus

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Multiplayer
- new versus game mode
- 2 new versus achievements and skins
- lobby and in game chat
- ability to host and search for public lobbies
- ability to reset level / sections without having to restart entire level
- added steam icons to lobby and in game scoreboard
- scoreboard scales when game contains large number of players
- lobby ready up now starts countdown when host and majority of lobby is ready
- in game player options such as kicking and muting
- pressing B on controller in lobby no longer disconnects player
Singleplayer
- ability to restart level with single button press
- ability to reset level objects back to when a checkpoint was picked up
- added normal respawn mechanics to portal run
- added checkpoints in portal run
Other Changes
- added new respawn / reset settings info to in game ui with option to disable
- added info about selecting / using extra powerups in portal run
- disabled saving times in multiplayer
- last portal in portal run turns into finish flag
- first portal in portal run turns into startzone
- portal in next section camera is no longer visible
- players must enter a name for new levels / playlists
- cleaned up in game ui
- players are notified if they try to use extra powerup without enough points
Bug Fixes
- bug where host could not add workshop levels to portal runs while in multiplayer lobby
- bug where controller stopped working when selecting play portal run in multiplayer
- bug where clicking back button while selecting level for portal run in multiplayer caused host to send level to players in lobby
- bug where navigating browse workshop list did not work sometimes
