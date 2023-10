Share · View all patches · Build 12495302 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 17:32:10 UTC by Wendy

v1.16

Fixed - After practicing stage RUN AWAY the player would lose input ability when choosing Retry

Fixed - in JP language, stage PRESENT EVIDENCE was impossible to get past first evidence

Fixed - Practice mode music sometimes was doubled up

As always, feedback is welcome, more fixes coming asap