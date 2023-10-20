Hotfix 1.0.2: Water balance and other fixes

[h2Dear Survivors,[/h2]

The last 48 hours started a great journey for us!

Thank you to all who attended the AMA session on Discord earlier today with Kate, Robert, and Darek. We hope you will be even more eager to buy the game now with the 15% launch discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1379600/Pandemic_Train/

Meet Robert "in person"!

Robert is one of Pandemic Train's game designers, who has something to say to you.

Changelog:

We rebalanced gathering water during exploration

Chinese and French localizations got minor UI fixes in the tutorial.

Lara the Dog's side quest should be working properly now.

In the easy mode, you will receive smaller losses for not giving your crew food or water.

Minor bug fixes...

Discord

Make sure to join our community Discord to stay on top of the information on the game!



We don't stop working on the next fixes and upgrades, so, as it was written in a famous Broadway musical, "just you wait"!

Best regards, and see you on the next station!

Pandemic Train team