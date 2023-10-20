Patch Notes V0.1.3: Bug Fixes and Optimization

Hey Shapers,

Here are our patch notes for the V0.1.3 update released today. Thanks to all the consistent and awesome feedback, we’ve been collecting data on what recurring comments and issues we receive to know what actions to take with every new patch. Without a doubt, you all have been amazingly detailed and helpful–we consider all of this an incredible gift.

Gameplay

Added new animations, sounds and VFX for Strike Mantis’ dash attack that should make it more obvious when they’re about to strike. This includes both the lead-up to the attack and the attack itself.

Added new sounds and VFX leading up to Strike Mantis’ laser attack.

NOTE: These changes are directly in response to your feedback about our boss fights. In the previous patch we lowered the damage dealt by the bosses across the board, but we also wanted to give you clearer telegraphs so that when you do end up getting hit, it feels more fair. Strike Mantis was considered by many of you to be the hardest fight so we started with them, but we expect to make similar changes to Wind Magistrate in a future patch.

Added a clearer shield recharge sound effect when the player picks up shields

Added a more noticeable sound effect when the player takes a large amount of damage in one hit

Added a more distinct sound effect for the killing blow dealt to a player

Changed the exposed state effect and hit feedback effect on enemies so that they emit light

Optimization

Decreased loading times by about 20%

Improved optimization for enemy shaders, players on all setups should now get higher FPS during hectic/crowded fights

Improved FPS for machines with slower CPUs

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue primarily affecting Steam Deck users where the game crashes when loading into Gravity Gardens or Robotics Hub

Fixed an issue where takedowns were not correctly considered as kills for certain weapon mods and core enhancements

Fixed an issue where players would become stuck if they tried to pick up a core enhancement while hovering directly above it with the Wind Core

Fixed an issue where Resonance was not applying Vibro to nearby enemies

Fixed an issue where the Surge Discharge enhancement was not granting Surge

Fixed an issue where players were shooting through the barriers

Fixed an issue where the Burst Retaliator enhancement was not triggered Outburst

Fixed an issue where the Swift Execution enhancement was giving 1 stack of Haste instead of 2

Fixed an issue where Volt Colossus would stand awkwardly during his Volt Slam

Fixed an issue where Grinders would stop moving after being slammed into a wall

Fixed an issue where invisible enemies were spawning in one specific Robotics Hub corridor

Fixed an issue where unobtainable ciphers were being displayed in the Cipher Cloud

Fixed various small issues with collision in many rooms

As per usual, there’s plenty more patches and cool updates to come.

Best,

Metric Empire