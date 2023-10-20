Patch Notes V0.1.3: Bug Fixes and Optimization

Hey Shapers,
Here are our patch notes for the V0.1.3 update released today. Thanks to all the consistent and awesome feedback, we’ve been collecting data on what recurring comments and issues we receive to know what actions to take with every new patch. Without a doubt, you all have been amazingly detailed and helpful–we consider all of this an incredible gift.
Gameplay
- Added new animations, sounds and VFX for Strike Mantis’ dash attack that should make it more obvious when they’re about to strike. This includes both the lead-up to the attack and the attack itself.
- Added new sounds and VFX leading up to Strike Mantis’ laser attack.
- NOTE: These changes are directly in response to your feedback about our boss fights. In the previous patch we lowered the damage dealt by the bosses across the board, but we also wanted to give you clearer telegraphs so that when you do end up getting hit, it feels more fair. Strike Mantis was considered by many of you to be the hardest fight so we started with them, but we expect to make similar changes to Wind Magistrate in a future patch.
- Added a clearer shield recharge sound effect when the player picks up shields
- Added a more noticeable sound effect when the player takes a large amount of damage in one hit
- Added a more distinct sound effect for the killing blow dealt to a player
- Changed the exposed state effect and hit feedback effect on enemies so that they emit light
Optimization
- Decreased loading times by about 20%
- Improved optimization for enemy shaders, players on all setups should now get higher FPS during hectic/crowded fights
- Improved FPS for machines with slower CPUs
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue primarily affecting Steam Deck users where the game crashes when loading into Gravity Gardens or Robotics Hub
- Fixed an issue where takedowns were not correctly considered as kills for certain weapon mods and core enhancements
- Fixed an issue where players would become stuck if they tried to pick up a core enhancement while hovering directly above it with the Wind Core
- Fixed an issue where Resonance was not applying Vibro to nearby enemies
- Fixed an issue where the Surge Discharge enhancement was not granting Surge
- Fixed an issue where players were shooting through the barriers
- Fixed an issue where the Burst Retaliator enhancement was not triggered Outburst
- Fixed an issue where the Swift Execution enhancement was giving 1 stack of Haste instead of 2
- Fixed an issue where Volt Colossus would stand awkwardly during his Volt Slam
- Fixed an issue where Grinders would stop moving after being slammed into a wall
- Fixed an issue where invisible enemies were spawning in one specific Robotics Hub corridor
- Fixed an issue where unobtainable ciphers were being displayed in the Cipher Cloud
- Fixed various small issues with collision in many rooms
As per usual, there’s plenty more patches and cool updates to come.
Best,
Metric Empire
