Dwelvers Beta v0.18.2.0 bugfix version released

Dear Dwelvers community,
A week ago I released the first beta version of Dwelvers, and since then you have given me so much joy.
It really warms my heart seeing all the comments you sent me and it really inspires me!
I am also grateful for all the bug reports you have sent, and I have tried solving as many as possible with the time I have.
And thank you for the new positive reviews I have gotten and I also want to thank those of you that have changed your review from negative to positive. It really makes a difference!
Since last week I've done some bugfixes for Dwelvers and today I release them!
Bugs solved
All solved bugs have been moved to the sub forum "Solved bugs"
Bug - 0.18.1.0 - Main menu still tell you it's an alpha
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335901/
Bug - 0.18.1.0 - Fadeout of screen just on 1/4 of actual size
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335886/
Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Brief light-blue screen if using 'Esc' during cutscene and then returning to game
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335868/
Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Dungeon Heart's voice fades out if camera is moved away
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335851/
Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Piggehs don't wander around.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335836/
Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Can't use the portals in 3rd campaign mission to reach the surface
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335820/
Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Creature squad ID numbers run from 2-5, instead of 1-4
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335806/
Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Fails to start on Windows 7
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335790/
Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Error message on launch - "Fullscreen failed (DXGI_ERROR_NOT_CURRENTLY_AVAILABLE)!"
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335774/
Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Bedrooms can be built on top of bedrooms
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335758/
Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Bug text not readable in too resolutions lower than 1080p
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335742/
Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Surface areas with enemies inaccessible in Mission 4
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335724/
Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Building a new road next to wooden stairs breaks the stairs.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335698/
Rotation of room items needs a small tweak
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335680/
Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Or a feature? Creatures don't wake up if attacked in bed
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335665/
Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Wave timer on Mission 5 stops after 2nd wave
https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335649/
Thank you all for playing Dwelvers and see you next time :)
Rasmus Ljunggren
(The only developer of Dwelvers)
