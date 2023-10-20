Dwelvers Beta v0.18.2.0 bugfix version released

Share · View all patches · Build 12495182 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Dear Dwelvers community,

A week ago I released the first beta version of Dwelvers, and since then you have given me so much joy.

It really warms my heart seeing all the comments you sent me and it really inspires me!

I am also grateful for all the bug reports you have sent, and I have tried solving as many as possible with the time I have.

And thank you for the new positive reviews I have gotten and I also want to thank those of you that have changed your review from negative to positive. It really makes a difference!

Since last week I've done some bugfixes for Dwelvers and today I release them!

Bugs solved

All solved bugs have been moved to the sub forum "Solved bugs"

Bug - 0.18.1.0 - Main menu still tell you it's an alpha

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335901/

Bug - 0.18.1.0 - Fadeout of screen just on 1/4 of actual size

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335886/

Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Brief light-blue screen if using 'Esc' during cutscene and then returning to game

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335868/

Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Dungeon Heart's voice fades out if camera is moved away

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335851/

Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Piggehs don't wander around.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335836/

Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Can't use the portals in 3rd campaign mission to reach the surface

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335820/

Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Creature squad ID numbers run from 2-5, instead of 1-4

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335806/

Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Fails to start on Windows 7

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335790/

Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Error message on launch - "Fullscreen failed (DXGI_ERROR_NOT_CURRENTLY_AVAILABLE)!"

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335774/

Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Bedrooms can be built on top of bedrooms

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335758/

Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Bug text not readable in too resolutions lower than 1080p

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335742/

Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Surface areas with enemies inaccessible in Mission 4

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335724/

Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Building a new road next to wooden stairs breaks the stairs.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335698/

Rotation of room items needs a small tweak

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335680/

Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Or a feature? Creatures don't wake up if attacked in bed

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335665/

Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Wave timer on Mission 5 stops after 2nd wave

https://steamcommunity.com/app/276870/discussions/5/3881598799631335649/

Thank you all for playing Dwelvers and see you next time :)

Rasmus Ljunggren

(The only developer of Dwelvers)