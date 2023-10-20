You're talking about memories

Today's update ticks off another item that's been on the list for a while: a more immersive use for your memories - sex, violence, intensity and horror. These have been give out for a while, usually as part of specific events or storylines. Sex is obvious (we hope), violence is for when you're dishing it out, horror is for when you're on the receiving end and intensity is anything that doesn't fit anywhere else.

cyberpunkdreams, in general, does not have items only for the sake of being collectible, so any that don't have uses right now will in future, and the memories items have come under that category for a while. They have always had a few niche uses, but you'll now get something around them once per game day. This is more of an immersive thing, reminding you of past occurrences or just letting you know that they're there. It's not intended to have a huge mechanical impact. And all this ties into the idea of your character in cpd having their own thoughts, feelings and impulses. They're not just a sock puppet for you to control.

The other big new thing this time is selling vehicles. The big vehicle update allowed quick sales for basic vehicles, but you can now sell almost any set of wheels for a decent price, including any that you've customised. Vehicle flipping, anyone?

Read the full changelog below:

You'll now experience various memories.

You can now sell (almost) any vehicle; start the process on Manage your life,

New regular card: Street parking.

You can now buy a Fuel siphon.

You can now visit the Bioshop.

Slums fire teams have been brought up to the new standard.

There's a little more at Old media.

There are more Banshee experiences.

New artwork.

One new supply packet.

Fixed (possibly) the problem with the disappearing eyewear slot.

Fixed missing State of dress on the frock jacket.

Fixed some possible progression problems with Banshee hallucinations.

Fixed some other bugs and typos; thanks for the reports.