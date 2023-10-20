 Skip to content

Savage Halloween update for 20 October 2023

Halloween and Pyramids!

Share · View all patches · Build 12495174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween!

This year we will be doing a free update adding a new world, new enemies and a new boss.

See you at the haunted pyramid!

Available on Steam on 10/20.

