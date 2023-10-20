Halloween and Pyramids!

Happy Halloween!
This year we will be doing a free update adding a new world, new enemies and a new boss.
See you at the haunted pyramid!
Available on Steam on 10/20.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Happy Halloween!
This year we will be doing a free update adding a new world, new enemies and a new boss.
See you at the haunted pyramid!
Available on Steam on 10/20.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update