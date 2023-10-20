 Skip to content

Storm's Harvest update for 20 October 2023

Launch Day Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12495164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs with audio and steam achievements not activating

