This is a Ghost update for 20 October 2023

New map - Halloween Update 0.3.21

20 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New map "Tormented House"
  • Add 2 achievements
  • Add picture to collection
  • Add a message on the UI about the result of the craft.

Change

  • Shedim no longer uses his ability outside of hunting.
  • Decrease in the Nachzehrer's basic strength.
  • Ghost Tracker is activated by default in Easy mode.
  • An exploding shield no longer destroys nearby runes.
  • A few navigation changes in the journal.
  • Add information to the entity page.
  • The journal mission page is pre-filled with an example in the lobby and main menu.

The rune's mechanics have been simplified and the entity's chances of destroying the right rune have been removed:

  • The entity is trapped in the rune :

    • it's the right rune.

  • The rune explodes and the entity is not trapped:

    • The rune was completely exhausted and white (medium and hard mode).
    • Wrong rune, the type of entity and/or the behaviour is wrong.
    • Nachzehrer ability

