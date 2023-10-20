New map - Halloween Update 0.3.21

- New map "Tormented House"
- Add 2 achievements
- Add picture to collection
- Add a message on the UI about the result of the craft.
Change
- Shedim no longer uses his ability outside of hunting.
- Decrease in the Nachzehrer's basic strength.
- Ghost Tracker is activated by default in Easy mode.
- An exploding shield no longer destroys nearby runes.
- A few navigation changes in the journal.
- Add information to the entity page.
- The journal mission page is pre-filled with an example in the lobby and main menu.
The rune's mechanics have been simplified and the entity's chances of destroying the right rune have been removed:
-
The entity is trapped in the rune :
- it's the right rune.
-
The rune explodes and the entity is not trapped:
- The rune was completely exhausted and white (medium and hard mode).
- Wrong rune, the type of entity and/or the behaviour is wrong.
- Nachzehrer ability
Changed files in this update