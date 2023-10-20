Hotfix 0.1.61

[Changed] Some German translations

[Changed] Now every grocery can puttable to cooler if you want, but still customers likes cold drinks

[Changed] Mounted TV shader changed to increase brightness

[Fixed] When workers interact with box it plays open animation at wrong time

[Fixed] Some exceptions at SFX system

[Fixed] Some exceptions at Vending Machine

[Fixed] Box Shelf removes data when upgraded

[Fixed] When box shelf converted to box can not spawn every box inside of it

[Fixed] Shelf Panel can not be opened sometimes

[Fixed] When add air freshener to dispenser, item broken notification shows up

[Fixed] Air freshener dispenser can work without air freshener