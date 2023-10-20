 Skip to content

Pumping Simulator 2 update for 20 October 2023

Hotfix 0.1.61

Build 12495084

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Changed] Some German translations
[Changed] Now every grocery can puttable to cooler if you want, but still customers likes cold drinks
[Changed] Mounted TV shader changed to increase brightness

[Fixed] When workers interact with box it plays open animation at wrong time
[Fixed] Some exceptions at SFX system
[Fixed] Some exceptions at Vending Machine
[Fixed] Box Shelf removes data when upgraded
[Fixed] When box shelf converted to box can not spawn every box inside of it
[Fixed] Shelf Panel can not be opened sometimes
[Fixed] When add air freshener to dispenser, item broken notification shows up
[Fixed] Air freshener dispenser can work without air freshener

