Hotfix 0.1.61

[Changed] Some German translations
[Changed] Now every grocery can puttable to cooler if you want, but still customers likes cold drinks
[Changed] Mounted TV shader changed to increase brightness
[Fixed] When workers interact with box it plays open animation at wrong time
[Fixed] Some exceptions at SFX system
[Fixed] Some exceptions at Vending Machine
[Fixed] Box Shelf removes data when upgraded
[Fixed] When box shelf converted to box can not spawn every box inside of it
[Fixed] Shelf Panel can not be opened sometimes
[Fixed] When add air freshener to dispenser, item broken notification shows up
[Fixed] Air freshener dispenser can work without air freshener
Changed files in this update