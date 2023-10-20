Of Queens and Kings Community Notes and Hotfix Changelog

OF QUEENS AND KINGS COMMUNITY NOTES

Agent, as is now tradition, we wanted to give you an idea of where we are at and what our next steps are following the release of season 3. We are very happy to see a lot of you jumping back into Deceive Inc. and we are very thankful for the large amount of feedback we’ve received. Let’s jump in.

While opinions on the strength of Octo as a character are still heavily in flux, one subject matter has cut to the top of all the chatter: Recoil.

On the subject of recoil:

In the season 3 patch notes, we discussed changes to Red’s recoil on her automatic weapons. A multitude of factors has led to both undocumented changes and unwanted behavior on fully automatic weapons across multiple characters in the game including Red, Xiu, Cavalière and of course Octo. We hear your feedback loud and clear on the subject: The recoil changes have a negative impact on the experience of both controller and keyboard and mouse user.

As to what we will do about it, our plan is twofold:

In the short term: We are deploying a hotfix now with the following changes to recoil:

Tweak to recoil values to remove horizontal noise that leads to a feeling of weapon drift.

Calming down vertical recoil values to make full auto weapons more accessible, especially to controller users.

Particular attention given to Xiu’s Weapon mod 2 to change its recoil to be less overwhelming.

In the longer term: We will move away from recoil as a balancing mechanic by leaning more into damage falloff ranges on different weapon types. We agree with the overall feedback that this is the right path forward to keep the game accessible for as many players as possible while reigning back the power of fast firing weapons at long range.

In addition to the recoil changes, we are making back-end changes that should result in a better match-making experience for newer players entering the game.

As you can imagine, this is not the only thing we are looking at for hotfixes. We are expecting to have multiple bug fixes as well as overall polish to Sound Eclipse in our next update following the recoil fix.

We will keep monitoring the situation on live over time to better target our next tweaks and keep you updated on what our next moves will be.