SuiCats update for 20 October 2023

SuiCats patch notes - 1.0h

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Japanese game language was added! どうもありがとう！≽^•⩊•^≼

Fixes:

  • "Cat-transition" time is now halved.
  • Fixed a bug with audio player, that could stop music from being played under very specific circumstances.

