Counter-Strike 2 update for 20 October 2023

Release Notes for 10/20/2023

Build 12494887

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added more client information to the screen timestamp label to help investigate reported issues.
  • Fixed rendering issue related to GPU UltraWide+ feature.
  • Stability improvements.

