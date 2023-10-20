 Skip to content

Lone King update for 20 October 2023

LK v6.02

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stealth System Redesign

  • Enemy units now have radar system to see behind them. Enemy Jammer turns off radar when hacked.
  • Player new movement location, GUI status now indicates when you are hidden or sighted
  • Player removed setting invisibility when hidden
  • Player invisibility now makes model transparent, shaded now shows being hidden

Gameplay:

  • Burner fixed not applying DPS when only one tank remaining

GUI:

  • White Heatsink, Overheating now show radiator heat in tooltip stats
  • Reaper Overpowered power now shows in tooltip stats
  • Reaper Excess Power defect removed percent, now shows countdown in tooltip stats
  • GUI cleaned up passive ability bars, connector lines
  • GUI passive ability messages now elevate to avoid overlapping
  • Damage boxes redesigned and fixed overlapping new health box
  • Fixed drawing weakpoint angles during turn
  • Ability button backgrounds fixed being 1 pixel too high

Menus:

  • Manipulation images shortened and menu made taller to fit
  • Reference menu fixed drawing explosion sprite
  • Reference menu text improved and fixed typos

