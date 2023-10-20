Stealth System Redesign
- Enemy units now have radar system to see behind them. Enemy Jammer turns off radar when hacked.
- Player new movement location, GUI status now indicates when you are hidden or sighted
- Player removed setting invisibility when hidden
- Player invisibility now makes model transparent, shaded now shows being hidden
Gameplay:
- Burner fixed not applying DPS when only one tank remaining
GUI:
- White Heatsink, Overheating now show radiator heat in tooltip stats
- Reaper Overpowered power now shows in tooltip stats
- Reaper Excess Power defect removed percent, now shows countdown in tooltip stats
- GUI cleaned up passive ability bars, connector lines
- GUI passive ability messages now elevate to avoid overlapping
- Damage boxes redesigned and fixed overlapping new health box
- Fixed drawing weakpoint angles during turn
- Ability button backgrounds fixed being 1 pixel too high
Menus:
- Manipulation images shortened and menu made taller to fit
- Reference menu fixed drawing explosion sprite
- Reference menu text improved and fixed typos
Changed files in this update