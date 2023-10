Share · View all patches · Build 12494801 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy

@ Now, no matter how short the skill delay is, AI units go through a first-delay of at least 0.35 seconds.

@ An anomaly that occurred when Super Adrenaline and Discharge Reactor were applied or returned while the skill was on has been fixed.

@ Storm blade skill is added to the Blade storm's gene.