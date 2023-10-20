Improved graphics with the help of multiple lights.
Various bug fixes.
July 29, 2023
Various bug fixes and minor changes.
July 23, 2023
Minor bug fixes.
July 22, 2023
Minor bug fixes.
June 26, 2023
Added an option to invert the cursor.
Minor bug fixes.
June 22, 2023
Fixed some bugs that were causing game crashes.
Minor bug fixes.
June 17, 2023
Added multiple save slots.
Enhanced UI/UX in select areas for a more intuitive experience.
Various bug fixes and changes.
June 03, 2023
You can now befriend a hostile faction in a sector by offering them credits.
Various bug fixes.
May 24, 2023
Fixed a bug that prevented ships from attacking remaining enemy fighters and loot was not automatically collected after completing a mission.
Fixed a bug that hid the contents of the Objectives page.
Minor bug fixes.
May 13, 2023
New class 4 ship, which is now the fastest ship in the game.
Increased the speed of fighters and fixed a bug that prevented fighters from chasing ships.
Minor bug fixes and changes.
May 9, 2023
Added an option to scrap modules directly from the Loadouts page, making it easier for you to manage your inventory.
Fixed several bugs that were causing the game to become unresponsive. For example, you should no longer experience issues when clicking buttons during hyperspace travel in the starmap, or when attempting to interact with buttons at the start of a scene load.
Minor bug fixes.
May 6, 2023
Fixed a bug related to research points not generating correctly.
Minor bug fixes.
