Patch 1.1.2 including your requests from the recent reviews

Welcome fellow tribesman!

Today's patch is the outcome of your Steam forum requests and comments in the reviews. We've read them all and decided to give it a try and propose significant changes to your Storages and Marketplaces so that managing villages becomes more convenient and intuitive.

Here are bullet points to keep it simple:

All of your storage huts (and the main Village storage ) in the same biom (Sand land, Stone land etc.) are now linked together automatically, that means: You can automate the production of food in the ' Village storage ', than build another separate ' Storage Hut ' that will provide food to your linked huts right away using resources from the ' Village storage ' You still need to take care of Carriers and hire enough employees, but you are no longer limited by max 15 buildings linked to one ' Storage Hut '

'Storage hut' no longer needs to be linked to 'Marketplaces' in the same biom. Each 'Marketplace' has an access to all of the 'Storage huts' and vice versa in the same biom You are no longer limited to link only 5 resources to a village in another land - you can build a second 'Marketplace' , hire carriers and send more resources



From now on, you can send to other 'Marketplaces' not only resources but Tools as well (Knives, Axes etc.). Added an option to restrict amount of each item you send between 'Marketplaces" instead of using only global settings (so that Carriers leave certain amount of each resource you choose in storage) Added an option to restrict maximum amount of a resource to keep in the destination place (so that Marketplaces in other Lands won't be flooded with hammers if you only need a few there).



Thank you once again for every inquire on Steam, Discord and Google surveys. We've managed to release almost 20 patches of smaller and bigger changes from the initial release. The game is more stable and complete thanks to you!