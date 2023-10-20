Pre-Release Community Update

Attention fellow mutants:

Just so you’re all aware, RIPOUT enters Early Access on October 24th at 1pm EST / 7pm CEST. The early access price will be $24.99 / £20.99 / €24.99 with a 10% launch discount for the first week.

To celebrate, we’re going to be dedicating the entirety of today’s 3D Realms Live! livestream to playing RIPOUT, which you can watch here at 2pm EST/8pm CEST.

Release Platforms

Our intention is to eventually make it to the Epic Game Store and of course GOG (as well as consoles, etc). But for the moment–and to focus on the improvements and content additions outlined in our early access announcement–we have made the decision to stick with Steam, exclusively for the initial launch.

Details about any additional stores will be announced when they are ready.

EA Roadmap

RIPOUT will be getting several content updates throughout the early access period. In order to give you a more clear idea of what we plan to add to the game, we have created an Early Access Roadmap that you can see below. This roadmap lists the majority of the important features that each content update will include based on our initial estimations, but can be subject to change.

There will be two types of updates--smaller updates focused on balancing and bug fixing that will be released on a more frequent bases--and bigger updates that will include new features, enemies, weapons, etc. We plan to release the bigger updates approximately every two months, but right now, it is obvious that we can't make any promises about the exact timing.

If there is anything you would like to know before RIPOUT enters early access next week, feel free to post it in the comments below.

We can’t wait to see you in-game on October 24th at 1pm EST/7pm CEST.