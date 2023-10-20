AirportSim Patch Notes: Build 1.0.2 (ebadb442a)

Let's kick things off with the patch notes: As mentioned in our update blog, you can rest assured that we've been hard at work reviewing your feedback and identifying the bugs that have cropped up. To get things rolling, this morning we've started by addressing the most troublesome bugs to enhance your gameplay experience.

Now, let's take a closer look at what we've improved in our initial patch notes:

(Multiplayer) Fixed an issue where new unsynchronized planes would spawn after a plane leaves the airport.

Fueling rework: Added the amount of fuel already tanked up at the start to the displayed info.

Deleted the second windscreen in the Catering Truck.

Cleared elements at the refueling zone in Warsaw Airport.

Fixed vehicle interior meshes that were clipped when inside the vehicle.

Fixed the pushback supervisor pumping the lever excessively slowly when operating the 737.

Fixed passengers walking outside the path on Key West.

Fixed a new line in a custom scenario name causing the main menu not to work.

Fixed tasks not starting when the date was set in the past on custom scenarios.

Fixed Jetway parking place being placed too far on stand nr. 5 at Keflavik Airport.

Fixed Jetways floating in the air in their top position.

Removed the possibility of picking up two cables, which resulted in a blockage.

Fixed the impossibility of exiting the vehicle as a passenger when driver doors were blocked.

Once again, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for your feedback and active involvement. Your support means the world to us, and we're committed to making continuous improvements every day.

AirportSim Team