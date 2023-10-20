Update 1 Patch 5 - Floating away no more

A couple of fairly major fixes along with some smaller things. I have started work on the next content update, which should come around Christmas time
- Added new room varieties to container ship and house maps
- Added option to disable joystick turning for players who have stick drift
- Fixed keys and keycards being immovable in multiplayer
- Fixed table spawn glitch in bungalow
- Fixed floating upwards or downwards when climbing if your in-game height was set too high or low
Changed files in this update