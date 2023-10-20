 Skip to content

The Break-In update for 20 October 2023

Update 1 Patch 5 - Floating away no more

Share · View all patches · Build 12494633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A couple of fairly major fixes along with some smaller things. I have started work on the next content update, which should come around Christmas time

  • Added new room varieties to container ship and house maps
  • Added option to disable joystick turning for players who have stick drift
  • Fixed keys and keycards being immovable in multiplayer
  • Fixed table spawn glitch in bungalow
  • Fixed floating upwards or downwards when climbing if your in-game height was set too high or low

