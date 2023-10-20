Share · View all patches · Build 12494620 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 17:32:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



More early season standouts: Trailblazers Team 2, breaking the mold with a signature flair all of their own.

Like Team 1, each player's fast start is celebrated with new PlayStyles/PlayStyles+, taking your Ultimate Team to the next level.

Find out more.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2195250/EA_SPORTS_FC_24/