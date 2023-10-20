Update Version 1.1.2 (2 New Levels!)

Version 1.1.2

-Two BRAND NEW Bonus Levels! (Construction Site and Corner Store)

-Increased ball gravity to make it less floaty

-Increased after touch for the pitcher after they pitch the ball

-Decreased Season Mode games from 5 innings to 4 innings per game

-Added a button at the level select to indicate how to access bonus levels

-Minor bug fixes and performance improvements

-Secret spots are a little bigger and a little more visible

-Changed icon for character skin variation during character customization screen