Indoor Kickball update for 20 October 2023

Update Version 1.1.2 (2 New Levels!)

Share · View all patches · Build 12494585 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1.2
-Two BRAND NEW Bonus Levels! (Construction Site and Corner Store)
-Increased ball gravity to make it less floaty
-Increased after touch for the pitcher after they pitch the ball
-Decreased Season Mode games from 5 innings to 4 innings per game
-Added a button at the level select to indicate how to access bonus levels
-Minor bug fixes and performance improvements
-Secret spots are a little bigger and a little more visible
-Changed icon for character skin variation during character customization screen

