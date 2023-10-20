Dead Signal Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12494579 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 16:09:47 UTC by Wendy

Dead Signal releases with a temporary 20% off launch discount

$7.99 (full price $9.99)

On launch players will be able to choose from two difficulty options

Casual - Checkpoints (No permadeath), 10PM-4AM shift, No Mr. Delfalco (threat)

Normal - Permadeath, 10PM-5AM shift

Nightmare difficulty will be added post launch to gauge a beatable, yet very challenging experience for those who dare attempt it. This brief period of time will allow the unique Nightmare ending to be better polished along with the difficulty.

Following launch expect balance changes and bug fixes to roll out.

Please use the Steam discussion forum to share any balance feedback or report bugs encountered.

