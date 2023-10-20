 Skip to content

Knights Crypt Playtest update for 20 October 2023

Playtest Update #4

Build 12494545

In this update I have fixed all the reported bugs in the period between now and Update #3.
Please report anything you find using the bugs discussion page.

Many thanks,
Oliver

