Our Economy Timer is now even faster, reduced from 25s to 20s! We've adjusted the Fab price to $5,000 (previously $1,000) but the great news is that the income from Fab has doubled to $1,000 (up from $500). Additionally, to enhance user experience, we've introduced labels over the activated yellow boxes; these sheets display the buildings below them, ensuring you can easily identify and understand each structure.
Bull3000VRTS update for 20 October 2023
Patch 1.4.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
