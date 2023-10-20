 Skip to content

Bull3000VRTS update for 20 October 2023

Patch 1.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12494490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our Economy Timer is now even faster, reduced from 25s to 20s! We've adjusted the Fab price to $5,000 (previously $1,000) but the great news is that the income from Fab has doubled to $1,000 (up from $500). Additionally, to enhance user experience, we've introduced labels over the activated yellow boxes; these sheets display the buildings below them, ensuring you can easily identify and understand each structure.

