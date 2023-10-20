RELEASE DAY! We Are the Universe is now released on Steam Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 12494446 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 18:09:26 UTC by Wendy

The time has come... We Are the Universe is now available on Steam - Early Access!

Making games is hard, it's been a long journey of late nights and early mornings getting to this point of releasing my first game.

Special thanks to my beta testers helping identify bugs and their suggestions on improvements.

Also special thanks to Darkhound2000 for making a livestream on short notice.

Now let's talk about the game!

Here's what you can expect right now out of this sci-fi tower defense with RTS elements:

Guided Tutorial

Over 200 Upgrades

4 rovers (player bases)

8 turrets

10 missions across 2 planets/biomes

All maps have endless mode

Harvest resources

Build mazes

Place Bridges and Refineries

Steam Leaderboard

There's a lot more to come throughout Early Access. I hope you enjoy your time with We Are the Universe

Drop by Discord to say hi