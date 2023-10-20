 Skip to content

We Are the Universe update for 20 October 2023

RELEASE DAY! We Are the Universe is now released on Steam Early Access

Build 12494146

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The time has come... We Are the Universe is now available on Steam - Early Access!

Making games is hard, it's been a long journey of late nights and early mornings getting to this point of releasing my first game.

Special thanks to my beta testers helping identify bugs and their suggestions on improvements.
Also special thanks to Darkhound2000 for making a livestream on short notice.

Now let's talk about the game!

Here's what you can expect right now out of this sci-fi tower defense with RTS elements:

  • Guided Tutorial
  • Over 200 Upgrades
  • 4 rovers (player bases)
  • 8 turrets
  • 10 missions across 2 planets/biomes
  • All maps have endless mode
  • Harvest resources
  • Build mazes
  • Place Bridges and Refineries
  • Steam Leaderboard

There's a lot more to come throughout Early Access. I hope you enjoy your time with We Are the Universe

Drop by Discord to say hi

