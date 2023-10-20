RELEASE - AURA: Hentai Cards - BUY NOW ON STEAM 💜



Good evening, everyone!

Tonight is an exciting evening.... [b]Because we are releasing our first game on Steam!.

5 months of development, countless builds, many sleepless nights - RELEASED ON STEAM!

AURA: HENTAI CARDS AVAILABLE ON STEAM!

AURA: Hentai Cards - is a fascinating 2D erotic visual novel with card battles where magic, romance, and adventure come together! Build your harem by seducing women and save the world from the Demon Queen, or join her army!!

**

12 girls for your harem 💜

Different fantasy races: humans, elves, monstergirls, demons and more!

Animated characters and H-scenes

Each girl has an original plot tied to her

Unique card battle system

Level progression and customization

Sidequests, puzzles and hacking chests

Access to several regions of Pentarull to explore

Charming visual style of UI

Memorable OST

And a crazy hot assistant – GODDESS AURA herself!

**

Dive into the world of Pentarull and help save it... or join the dark forces!

**We made different changes compared to the demo version:

Added many new regions, girls, stories, H-scenes, erotic cards, puzzles, quests and much more! Improved dialogue UI. We added emojis for girls and increased the speed of text in dialogues. Added VFX and SFX in card combat. Added new battle cards! Changed the discard system in the battle. Improved the overall UI in the game for comfortable playing. Added tooltips with descriptions of game elements. Added notification elements for inventory/quests/shop/etc. We also added transition animations between some screens, rebalanced card combat, added new different soundtracks and many minor improvements.**

You can buy the game is only $9.99 in US / €9.75 in EU / £8.5 in UK and 15% discount first week 🔥

We also released different bonuses for you! You can look it on Steam,allowing you to delve even further into the world of Pentarull and learn about the making of the game!

⭐ We really need your support, so we will be glad if you buy our game on the first day and leave a review. It will help us ⭐

With love,

TopHouse Family😘

