Myriad Mayhem update for 20 October 2023

Beta Patch - 0.649

Beta Patch - 0.649

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Phew, went all over the code/game with this patch. Usually have 1-30 files modified for a patch/change. I've now got over 600 files changed, so I don't dare to push it up to the production/default branch of the game right away. So now the game should be less laggy, there are some weird ai-pathfinding with the new ai (Archers lose their mind & run pass every enemy, allies starting to have dance-parties at designated spots, but not all are invited) + still getting laggy end-game, not nearly as much as before. But my goal is to reduce it to zero lag!

So I’m still working on fixing it, this is just step one, a large step one. So I would really appreciate it if anyone got time to test it to see if it's ready for production or not.

Game-Engine

  • Replaced Unitys pathfinding-AI completely
  • Replaced how collision / detection is handled in the game
  • Upgraded the Unity version the game is using, to the latest stable
  • Now preload loads of stuff at the start of a game, which will help performance during runtime

Quality of Life

  • When you got multiple levels from one xp-source, each level played a "level-up-sound" which stacked, and only made it louder, which is now fixed / only play once (e.g. you get a xp-orb giving 2000xp, that gives you 5 levels, instead of playing 5 lvl-up-sounds together, it only plays one instance)
  • Improved the camera, so it will be even smoother camera-movement when you move

Balancing

  • Lowered the amount of archers produced from barracks & the castle, usually the footmen die, but before the archer dies, a new wave of allies join. So the archers accumulated and in the end, you got a huge group of archers (and even footman stuck behind archers) but none at the front. Which feels bad
  • Headquarters now start to produce the first wave 5second faster & 5second more frequent (will be changed later, but felt better with current version)

Other

  • Small update to the map, to help with the new pathfinder-AI

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a sound-bug, which I assume was the culprit for people stop hearing sound effects & music
  • Updated MagicMissile sound effect (was using a placeholder that I forgot I was using)
  • Fixed an introduced bug with localization, so new talents in the score screen were blank.

Changed depots in beta branch

