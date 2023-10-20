 Skip to content

ACRES update for 20 October 2023

EA Update 0.23.1020

Build 12494341

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Buying diesel fuel now calculates the remaining difference and tops off at maximum capacity. For example: If farm has 110 fuel on storage with a max capacity of 200, the buy 100 diesel button will add 90, giving the farm 200 total.
  • Move camera speed scales on zoom amount
  • Save support for current day of the month and year
  • Patched bug that allowed adding of tractors without building a tractor barn
  • Hover tooltip widget for Stop Tractor on failed action
  • Additional tractor page in guides

