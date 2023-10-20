- Buying diesel fuel now calculates the remaining difference and tops off at maximum capacity. For example: If farm has 110 fuel on storage with a max capacity of 200, the buy 100 diesel button will add 90, giving the farm 200 total.
- Move camera speed scales on zoom amount
- Save support for current day of the month and year
- Patched bug that allowed adding of tractors without building a tractor barn
- Hover tooltip widget for Stop Tractor on failed action
- Additional tractor page in guides
ACRES update for 20 October 2023
EA Update 0.23.1020
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2460921
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update