 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeon Full Dive update for 20 October 2023

Dive into Dungeon Full Dive in just 3 Days! Secure a 10% Launch Discount!

Share · View all patches · Build 12494334 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Wishlist Dungeon Full Dive Now and be ready to get a 10% Launch Discount for the first week!

The day we’ve all been eagerly waiting for is almost upon us, and we’re just as excited as you are. In just three days, we'll finally introduce the world to Dungeon Full Dive (DFD) as we launch into Early Access on October 23.

Dungeon Full Dive will be available for purchase on Steam for $29.99 USD (with regional pricing as per Steam's standard conversion). To celebrate this milestone, we're offering a special 10% launch discount during the first week only. Seize this opportunity and immerse yourself and your friends in the expansive world of DFD at a reduced price!

The Journey Ahead

Although the official launch is just around the corner, our journey with Dungeon Full Dive is only just beginning. Behind the scenes, we are working tirelessly, fueled by the passion and feedback from you: our incredible community. Without you, DFD wouldn’t have reached the heights it has.
Our commitment goes well beyond launch, with a multitude of plans already in place for the post-launch phase. Stay tuned for our post-launch roadmap, which we’ll be sharing very soon!

We can't wait to see what stories you will craft and which fantastic adventures you will embark on!

Looking forward to seeing you inside DFD very soon,

The whole TxK Gaming Team

Changed depots in test-dev branch

View more data in app history for build 12494334
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1710741 Depot 1710741
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link