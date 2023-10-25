Cocoon Hotfix #2

PATCH NOTES:

Some fixes related to reported soft locks

Some fixes related to falling out of bounds

Fixed a bug in the last battles, that in some instances gave you a bit less time to hit the targets than what was intended

Fixing UI not adjusting well to wider aspect ratios.

Some minor gameplay bug fixing

Some minor visual fixes

Some minor improvements to music / sound

Various optimizations

We're planning to continue addressing issues that players report, so please let us know in the forums if you encounter any issues. Thank you!