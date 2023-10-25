Cocoon Hotfix #2

PATCH NOTES:
- Some fixes related to reported soft locks
- Some fixes related to falling out of bounds
- Fixed a bug in the last battles, that in some instances gave you a bit less time to hit the targets than what was intended
- Fixing UI not adjusting well to wider aspect ratios.
- Some minor gameplay bug fixing
- Some minor visual fixes
- Some minor improvements to music / sound
- Various optimizations
We're planning to continue addressing issues that players report, so please let us know in the forums if you encounter any issues. Thank you!
Changed files in this update