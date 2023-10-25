 Skip to content

COCOON update for 25 October 2023

Cocoon Hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 12494302

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES:

  • Some fixes related to reported soft locks
  • Some fixes related to falling out of bounds
  • Fixed a bug in the last battles, that in some instances gave you a bit less time to hit the targets than what was intended
  • Fixing UI not adjusting well to wider aspect ratios.
  • Some minor gameplay bug fixing
  • Some minor visual fixes
  • Some minor improvements to music / sound
  • Various optimizations

We're planning to continue addressing issues that players report, so please let us know in the forums if you encounter any issues. Thank you!

