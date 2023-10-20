Behind the scenes at Wielton

Embark on our latest journey where the newest episode of the SCS On The Road video series takes you back to Wieluń, Poland. Join us for an exclusive tour behind-the-scenes look of what we were up to with Wielton Trailers.



Our journey had a clear mission: to gather all the necessary bits of reference material that our vehicle department team needed. This material was crucial for them to create accurate models of Wielton trailers, ensuring attention to detail and precision in their work. Additionally, we filmed a captivating marketing video right at the core of the factory which you would have seen here. Be sure to catch every moment of this behind-the-scenes footage!



We hope you've enjoyed this peek behind the curtains at the Wielton factory as much as we did! Let us know how you liked it in the comments below. Stay tuned for the next episode! Until then, make sure to follow us on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2455690/Euro_Truck_Simulator_2__Wielton_Trailer_Pack/