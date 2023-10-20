Update 38: Item Shop and in-app-purchase support

Share · View all patches · Build 12494278 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Champions!

Prepare fully for Halloween with this update.

New:

Added in-app-purchase options in the game (STORE / CURRENCY tab)

When you unlock the Premium Battle Pass, you'll immediately get access to all the premium tier items from the levels that you already completed!

Added Item Shop with all the purchasable items (STORE / SHOP tab)

Hint:

There are some seasonal items that can only be purchased in the SHOP. Can you find them all? ;)

Fixes:

Fixed a bug that prevented unlocking the Premium Battle Pass

What's next?

Preview for items in the daily shop

Have comments?

Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.

We wish you a spooky great time in Grapple Tournament!

The dev team

Join Grapple Tournament on