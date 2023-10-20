Villagers are Now More Vibrant and Interactive! 🏡

Villagers will start running away in fear when they see enemy soldiers approaching. If they are surrounded by enemies, they will quickly take shelter in buildings where they can be safe. When captured by enemies, they will be vulnerable and killable.

This update will further deepen your strategy in the game and increase the vitality of your town. Villagers have now become real characters. Protect them, stop enemies and keep your village safe!

Have a good game!

