We're performing server maintenance today Thursday, November 2nd 2023 at 11am CET to prepare for the upcoming PAYDAY 3 patch.

During this period the game's servers will be unavailable. The expected downtime is 1-5 hours. Stay tuned for more information.

SBZ_Sebastian