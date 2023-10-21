 Skip to content

subpar pool update for 21 October 2023

More fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Fixes issue with endless challenges not being possible to complete
Added extra protections to save file writing, should prevent corrupt saves on the game being force-quit
Fixes issue where the suggested challenges would change upon exiting and re-entering the card picking screen

