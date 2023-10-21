Fixes issue with endless challenges not being possible to complete
Added extra protections to save file writing, should prevent corrupt saves on the game being force-quit
Fixes issue where the suggested challenges would change upon exiting and re-entering the card picking screen
subpar pool update for 21 October 2023
More fixes
