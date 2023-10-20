0.5.1 | MASK REWARDS & BUG FIXES

Happy Friday Sker Islanders, our team have been working on resolving some pesky bugs and issues this week! Not only that, we've added new objectives and brand new mask rewards that we know you're going to love. Check out the full patch notes below.
Sker Ritual
Patch v.0.5.1 - 20/10/2023
NEW MASK REWARDS
- Added New Mask rewards for defeating all bosses on Easy, Normal, Hard and Nightmare difficulties
ADDITIONS & ISSUE FIXES
-
Added additional subtask to reveal where the entrance to the boss room is in the "Reveal the Way" objective in "Cursed Lands of Lavernock
-
Added a radius to display where you need to stand in the "Date With The Devil" objective in "Cursed Lands of Lavernock"
-
Added improved animations to Elisabeth in "Deadly Lover's Fortress"
-
Added additional objective in "Deadly Lover's Fortress" to streamline the main objective
-
Added a background to the player icon preview menu
-
Added sounds for when a player is revived using the free spirit revive
-
Changed the VFX for the default Ultimate Ability
-
Changed the layout to the intro of "Deadly Lover's Fortress"
-
Fixed an issue on Steam Deck that caused the game to not get to the main menu
-
Fixed an issue causing the Intro video to not play if the game is launched for the first time
-
Fixed textures for combination puzzle showing at low resolution in "Deadly Lover's Fortress"
-
Fixed an incorrect icon showing up in one of the trial started notifications
-
Fixed a culling issue in "Deadly Lover's Fortress"
Changed files in this update