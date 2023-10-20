0.5.1 | MASK REWARDS & BUG FIXES

Share · View all patches · Build 12494005 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Happy Friday Sker Islanders, our team have been working on resolving some pesky bugs and issues this week! Not only that, we've added new objectives and brand new mask rewards that we know you're going to love. Check out the full patch notes below.

Sker Ritual

Patch v.0.5.1 - 20/10/2023

NEW MASK REWARDS

Added New Mask rewards for defeating all bosses on Easy, Normal, Hard and Nightmare difficulties

ADDITIONS & ISSUE FIXES

Added additional subtask to reveal where the entrance to the boss room is in the "Reveal the Way" objective in "Cursed Lands of Lavernock

Added a radius to display where you need to stand in the "Date With The Devil" objective in "Cursed Lands of Lavernock"

Added improved animations to Elisabeth in "Deadly Lover's Fortress"

Added additional objective in "Deadly Lover's Fortress" to streamline the main objective

Added a background to the player icon preview menu

Added sounds for when a player is revived using the free spirit revive

Changed the VFX for the default Ultimate Ability

Changed the layout to the intro of "Deadly Lover's Fortress"

Fixed an issue on Steam Deck that caused the game to not get to the main menu

Fixed an issue causing the Intro video to not play if the game is launched for the first time

Fixed textures for combination puzzle showing at low resolution in "Deadly Lover's Fortress"

Fixed an incorrect icon showing up in one of the trial started notifications

Fixed a culling issue in "Deadly Lover's Fortress"

Once again, thank you for supporting Sker Ritual and our team! We hope you're enjoying all of the improvements and updates, and look forward to hearing your thoughts in the comments below and over on the Sker Ritual Discord!

If you also have a spare moment please do leave the game a review over on the Steam page which supports our Early Access Beta journey!

