Viral Evolution Update Patch Now Live!

Greetings scientists!

Thanks to your feedback, we've just released a patch for the Viral Evolution Update to tackle some of the issues raised!

Here is what was addressed...



Fixes:

Valid virus name should display in Virus Sample Analyzer.

Looped breathing sound during sleep fixed.

Scanning Material (effect) for Thorn Bee Hive added

Scanning Material (effect)for Locked supply crate added

Blood Coagulator Booster now has a valid icon in Research Station

Floating Crustpedes issue fixed (they have something to sit on)

Fixed issue when quest was saying “Navigate To Location Marked ! On Radar” but there wasn’t any such location visible.

Immunity:

"Normal" (yellow) stat bar contribution to Immunity was slightly increased in all difficulty levels. Meaning Immunity will be depleted less aggressively.

On Normal, the critical (red) stat bar will deplete Immunity less aggressively.

On Easy, immunity regeneration was slightly buffed - you will very slowly regenerate Immunity even if you have one Critical (red) stat.

High immunity disease prevention was buffed - infections on Easy have very low (<5%), on Normal around 5%, and on Hard around 8% chance of being contracted. These values differ slightly between various viruses.

Damage dealt by Hemorrhage was decreased by 30% on all difficulty levels.

Hunger and thirst for players with Gastroenteritis was decreased by 30% on all difficulty levels.

Thirst and hunger stat bar consumption was decreased on Easy and Normal by roughly 15%.

Added a tutorial popup for the immunity effect.

Immunity is now blocked during the tutorial (starting location.)

The player can have 2 active boosters at anytime. The immunity level does not affect the maximum number of active boosters.

Added a voice message explaining that the player has used more boosters than their maximum capacity. (2 boosters with high & medium immunity - 1 booster with low immunity).

Added voice message warning player about deteriorating immunity (at 75% and 50%)

That is all for now, more fixes on their way. Keep talking to us!