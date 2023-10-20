Viral Evolution Update Patch Now Live!

Greetings scientists!
Thanks to your feedback, we've just released a patch for the Viral Evolution Update to tackle some of the issues raised!
Here is what was addressed...
Fixes:
- Valid virus name should display in Virus Sample Analyzer.
- Looped breathing sound during sleep fixed.
- Scanning Material (effect) for Thorn Bee Hive added
- Scanning Material (effect)for Locked supply crate added
- Blood Coagulator Booster now has a valid icon in Research Station
- Floating Crustpedes issue fixed (they have something to sit on)
- Fixed issue when quest was saying “Navigate To Location Marked ! On Radar” but there wasn’t any such location visible.
Immunity:
- "Normal" (yellow) stat bar contribution to Immunity was slightly increased in all difficulty levels. Meaning Immunity will be depleted less aggressively.
- On Normal, the critical (red) stat bar will deplete Immunity less aggressively.
- On Easy, immunity regeneration was slightly buffed - you will very slowly regenerate Immunity even if you have one Critical (red) stat.
- High immunity disease prevention was buffed - infections on Easy have very low (<5%), on Normal around 5%, and on Hard around 8% chance of being contracted. These values differ slightly between various viruses.
- Damage dealt by Hemorrhage was decreased by 30% on all difficulty levels.
- Hunger and thirst for players with Gastroenteritis was decreased by 30% on all difficulty levels.
- Thirst and hunger stat bar consumption was decreased on Easy and Normal by roughly 15%.
- Added a tutorial popup for the immunity effect.
- Immunity is now blocked during the tutorial (starting location.)
- The player can have 2 active boosters at anytime. The immunity level does not affect the maximum number of active boosters.
- Added a voice message explaining that the player has used more boosters than their maximum capacity. (2 boosters with high & medium immunity - 1 booster with low immunity).
- Added voice message warning player about deteriorating immunity (at 75% and 50%)
That is all for now, more fixes on their way. Keep talking to us!
- Team Far From Home
