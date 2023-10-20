 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 20 October 2023

Update 102 - Chests dropping gold bars for all instead of just level 200 players

Update 102 - Chests dropping gold bars for all instead of just level 200 players

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

This update fixes the issue where chests drop gold bars instead of giving the level up choices for ALL players instead of just level 200 players.

Till later,
André

