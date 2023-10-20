Item Modification Dev Diary

Hello Enforcers!

In this monthly dev diary we’re going to be talking about Item Modifications and Augments.

Item Modifications

During your adventures in Superfuse, you will come across numerous powerful items that you may want to enhance further. With our new Item Modification feature, you can take these items to new heights by customising and empowering them. However, be warned that with great power comes great responsibility!

When you place an item on the Modification Bench with a stat modification material, you will be prompted to select a stat to apply. However, if the item already has a maximum amount of stats then one will be replaced at random, injecting an element of chaos into the mix. With each modification made, the item will accumulate corruption, progressively raising the likelihood of it becoming corrupted during the modification process.

What happens when an item becomes corrupted?

If an item succumbs to corruption through modification, all of its stats will be randomly replaced, acquiring an additional corrupted stat, and rendering it unmodifiable. This means that as you tweak your item, you must vigilantly monitor its corruption chance, carefully balancing risk versus reward, and decide how far you are willing to push it in pursuit of the perfect outcome.

Augments and Augment Slots

Now, let's delve into augments!

Augments are new modification items which can be found by defeating enemies and looting chests in the upcoming update. These items can be placed into augment slots on your gear, thereby bestowing additional stats upon them. Furthermore, we will introduce new modification materials that grant you the ability to add Augment Slots or remove Augments from your gear.

And behold, Rare Materials…

Within this update we’ll also be including two new rare high risk versus reward materials. These materials possess captivating and unpredictable interactions that can make or break your item, but we shall leave their secrets for you to discover in our forthcoming update.

We sincerely hope that you have thoroughly enjoyed this Dev Diary and we look forward to talking to you on the next one!