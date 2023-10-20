Halloween Event - v0.6.2

Greetings, innkeepers!

We are pleased to announce that this year's Halloween event has begun. The event will run until November 6th.

So as to not hinder the development of the next update, we have decided to reuse much of last year's Halloween event, although this year you can find a new NPC who will sell you candies. Keep your wits about you when taking to them!

Gass Dubois is back

At night, Gass' tormented soul wanders south of the tavern. Help him finish his master recipe so he can rest in peace.

Halloween recipes and items

Halloween recipes and items are available again - get them before the event ends!

The spookiest atmosphere!

Nights will be darker than ever, shrouded in fog, and terrifying otherworldly beings will visit your tavern.

Localization Project

Remember that if you want to help us translate Travellers Rest to your language, you can do so through the localization project. If your language is not on the list and you want to translate it, let us know and we'll add it. Thank you for your help!

