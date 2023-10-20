New Build!

Click here to watch our new weekly update video!

Final Boss Scene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. Our team is putting their best efforts into polishing and refining the Harbinger Boss scenes. You can look forward to it soon.

New Follower Animations

We’ve also addressed various animation issues with the followers, and fixed several bugs and glitches to ensure a smoother and more enjoyable experience.

When do you play the most?

Back in the day finding time to play games was easy. You finish school, blast through your homework and start playing. But adulting tends to get in the way and eat up a lot of time. So when do you find time to play games?