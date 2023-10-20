 Skip to content

Junkyard Simulator update for 20 October 2023

Hotfix v.2.2.1B

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improve cursor centering for all mechanics such as eye view, vehicle renovation, and tool work
  • Fix bug with Mercury and not being able to transport it to the workshop
  • Fixed an error reported by a player regarding the possible overlap of two Sign Editions at once and the character being blocked as a result
  • Correct the overlap appearing of the tape over the entrance road to Bob's zone, when viewed from the area of ​​the entrance to the Lot
  • Increase the interval for Fees, Employee Experience, Payouts, Happiness - from 40 minutes to 4 hours
  • Change the German translation for the plot of the following words:
    "Aktie" to those suggested by the player "Lagerbestand"
    "Loscomputer" to those suggested by the player "Parzellen Computer"
    "zu voll" to those suggested by the player "bis voll"

