- Improve cursor centering for all mechanics such as eye view, vehicle renovation, and tool work
- Fix bug with Mercury and not being able to transport it to the workshop
- Fixed an error reported by a player regarding the possible overlap of two Sign Editions at once and the character being blocked as a result
- Correct the overlap appearing of the tape over the entrance road to Bob's zone, when viewed from the area of the entrance to the Lot
- Increase the interval for Fees, Employee Experience, Payouts, Happiness - from 40 minutes to 4 hours
- Change the German translation for the plot of the following words:
"Aktie" to those suggested by the player "Lagerbestand"
"Loscomputer" to those suggested by the player "Parzellen Computer"
"zu voll" to those suggested by the player "bis voll"
Junkyard Simulator update for 20 October 2023
Hotfix v.2.2.1B
Patchnotes via Steam Community
