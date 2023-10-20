Patch 1.0.95

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue for Ultrawide monitors where certain UI elements in the Architect Editor were covered by other UI elements.
- Fixed an issue for Ultrawide monitors where the loading screen animation did not properly fit on-screen.
- Fixed an issue for Ultrawide monitors where the Main Menu UI elements were covering each other.
- Fixed an issue for Ultrawide monitors where the Era Select and Level Screens were not displayed properly.
- Fixed an issue where tooltips for Online Map entries were rendered underneath the scrollbar.
- Fixed an issue where the “Edit” button in Architect Play Mode was not placed correctly.
- Fixed an issue where filters for Online Maps were not being applied properly.
- Fixed an issue where flipping Characters or Animals in Architect would break their Walking animation.
- Fixed an issue where some maps could not be saved due to an error.
- Fixed an issue where the Time Shift VFX would not be properly displayed on certain Aspect Ratios.
- Fixed an issue with VFX objects causing them to use incorrect layering.
- Fixed a UI issue in the Save and Load windows where labels would clip the scrollbar.
- Fixed an issue where selecting objects in Architect would not play a sound.
- Fixed an issue where using the “Find in Scene” feature in Architect could break the ability to select objects.
- Fixed a bug where some Achievements unlock earlier than intended.
Gameplay
- Containers and Structures will now close automatically when uploading a map after successfully completing it in Architect.
- Navigation and Zoom controls have been improved for Controllers.
- The hitboxes for animals and characters have been adjusted to better match their graphics.
- Added an interaction range slider in the gameplay options which allows you to click a bit further from an object and still interact with it.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update