Hidden Through Time 2 update for 20 October 2023

Patch 1.0.95

Patch 1.0.95 · Build 12493716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue for Ultrawide monitors where certain UI elements in the Architect Editor were covered by other UI elements.
  • Fixed an issue for Ultrawide monitors where the loading screen animation did not properly fit on-screen.
  • Fixed an issue for Ultrawide monitors where the Main Menu UI elements were covering each other.
  • Fixed an issue for Ultrawide monitors where the Era Select and Level Screens were not displayed properly.
  • Fixed an issue where tooltips for Online Map entries were rendered underneath the scrollbar.
  • Fixed an issue where the “Edit” button in Architect Play Mode was not placed correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where filters for Online Maps were not being applied properly.
  • Fixed an issue where flipping Characters or Animals in Architect would break their Walking animation.
  • Fixed an issue where some maps could not be saved due to an error.
  • Fixed an issue where the Time Shift VFX would not be properly displayed on certain Aspect Ratios.
  • Fixed an issue with VFX objects causing them to use incorrect layering.
  • Fixed a UI issue in the Save and Load windows where labels would clip the scrollbar.
  • Fixed an issue where selecting objects in Architect would not play a sound.
  • Fixed an issue where using the “Find in Scene” feature in Architect could break the ability to select objects.
  • Fixed a bug where some Achievements unlock earlier than intended.

Gameplay

  • Containers and Structures will now close automatically when uploading a map after successfully completing it in Architect.
  • Navigation and Zoom controls have been improved for Controllers.
  • The hitboxes for animals and characters have been adjusted to better match their graphics.
  • Added an interaction range slider in the gameplay options which allows you to click a bit further from an object and still interact with it.

